Primary election ballots due Tuesday, Aug. 4

If you haven’t yet voted in the primary election, the deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 4. The election is mail-only but you don’t need a stamp as ballots are postage paid.
Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 4 for the primary, which includes a variety of races ranging from U.S. Congress to governor to the state Legislature. You can also put in them in a drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. You can find the location of all ballot drop boxes at snohomishcountywa.gov/225/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations.While the deadline to register or update voter information online or by mail has passed for the primary election, voters can register or update information in person at the Snohomish County Elections Office (3000 Rockefeller Ave., Admin West Building, 1st floor, Everett) until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 4.
Learn more at the Snohomish County Elections website.