Primary election vote count, Day 3: Smith, Crosby, Sessions maintain leads in council races

There wasn’t much change in the Lynnwood City Council or Edmonds School Board races after the second day of results were released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Wednesday, Aug. 7

City Councilmembers Jim Smith (with 35% of the ballots cast so far) and Van AuBuchon (with 19%) were still leading a field of six candidates vying for the open Position 4 seat on the council, according to updated election results. The top two vote getters in all primary races will advance to the general election in November. The primary election will be certified by the county on Aug. 20.

In the open Position 5 seat, Julieta Altamirano-Crosby still leads the field at 42%. Podiatrist David Schirle remains in second place with 35% of ballots cast so far. Rosamaria Graziani remains in third place at 23%.

In the Position 7 council race, incumbent Shannon Sessions leads the primary race with 47% of the vote so far. Challenger Shirley Sutton, who currently holds Position 4 but chose instead to run for Sessions’ seat, has 33%.

Updated primary results released Thursday for Edmonds School Board of Directors Position 3 and 5 candidates saw Position 3 incumbent Gary Noble still in the lead with 46% of ballots cast so far. Challenger Rory Graves increased her vote count to 22%, while Jennifer Cail was at 20% for the second spot on the Position 3 ballot.

In Position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims still leads the field of five candidates with 54% of the vote, and opponent Lisa Hunnewell is maintaining her second-place finish with 21%.

Primary results reported as of Aug. 8, 2019

Lynnwood City Council

Position 4

5,519 ballots, 20,534 registered voters, turnout 26.88%

Naz Lashgari 883 16.65%

Jim Smith 1860 35.07%

James Rutherford 486 9.16%

Van AuBuchon 1032 19.46%

Ashkan Amouzegar 562 10.60%

Diodato Boucsieguez 465 8.77%

Write-in 16 0.30%

Position 5

David Schirle 1845 34.82%

Rosamaria Graziani 1241 23.42%

J. Altamirano-Crosby 2202 41.56%

Write-in 11 0.21%

Position 7

Shirley Sutton 1787 33.56%

Shannon Sessions 2515 47.24%

Maggie Mae 1004 18.86%

Write-in 18 0.34%

Edmonds School District 15

District 3

28,401 ballots, 104,742 registered voters, turnout 27.12%

Gary Noble 11708 44.43%

Jennifer Cail 5267 19.99%

Boe Lindgren 1322 5.02%

Mary Schultz 2117 8.03%

Rory Graves 5846 22.19%

Write-in 91 0.35%

District 5

Lisa Hunnewell 5417 21.41%

Rina Maile Redrup 3807 15.05%

D.P (Casey) Auve III 2339 9.25%

Nancy Katims 13608 53.79%

Write-in 127 0.50%