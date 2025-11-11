Tuesday, November 11, 2025
HomeEventsProject Girl Mentoring Program Friendsgiving dinner Nov. 20
Events

Project Girl Mentoring Program Friendsgiving dinner Nov. 20

By
Ashley Nash

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

(Photo courtesy Pixabay)

Project Girl Mentoring Program is set to host a Friendsgiving dinner, inviting all to gather for a meal and to celebrate those involved in the program.

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 20
  • Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Location: 4114 198th St. S.W., Suite 4, Lynnwood

The dinner is free and open to the public. Those interested should RSVP before Nov 18. here.

Learn more about Project Girl Mentoring at their website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Lynnwood Today

Website by Web Publisher PRO