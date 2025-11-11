Project Girl Mentoring Program Friendsgiving dinner Nov. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
Project Girl Mentoring Program is set to host a Friendsgiving dinner, inviting all to gather for a meal and to celebrate those involved in the program.
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 20
- Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Location: 4114 198th St. S.W., Suite 4, Lynnwood
The dinner is free and open to the public. Those interested should RSVP before Nov 18. here.
Learn more about Project Girl Mentoring at their website.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
