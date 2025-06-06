Project Girl to host Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Lynnwood June 19

Lynnwood-based nonprofit and mentoring group Project Girl will host a Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Wednesday, June 19. The event will celebrate the national holiday marking the day the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were informed of their freedom, which occurred more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Community School Gym and Playfields: 19200 56th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

A ceremony will kick off the event, followed by speeches from local leaders and community members. Attendees can watch live performances, including music, dance and spoken-word poetry to honor African American culture and history.

The event will also feature a health fair with health screenings, wellness information and fitness demonstrations. Local health care providers and wellness experts will be present to provide information and guide attendees to services and resources.

Other activities for the whole family are planned, including face painting, games, arts and crafts.

Food options will also be available from a range of local restaurants, and local vendors will be selling products.

Project Girl invites organizations and individuals to sponsor the event. Those interested can find more information and sign up here.

More information can be found on Project Girl’s event website or Facebook page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.