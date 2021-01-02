Project ReInvent aims to help Snohomish County small business owners, displaced workers

Are you a small business owner looking to reinvent your business to address shifting market conditions? Could you benefit from some of the same actions and access to talent required by startup businesses? Or perhaps you are a dislocated worker with knowledge and skills and could assist with some projects for small businesses.

Take a look at Project ReInvent, a program of the Northwest Innovation Resource Center (NWIRC). The Bellingham-based non-profit organization helps entrepreneurs and inventors in Northwest Washington — including those in Snohomish County — develop their business strategy by finding the right tools and community resources needed to bring their ideas to life.

Project ReInvent offers three options for helping small businesses and workers:

ReInvent Business

Have a one-on-one conversation about your business Identify required worker support Participate in online sessions Validate your idea with a design sprint and ongoing support

ReInvent Corps

Sign up to become an associate Participate in any of the online sessions Work with ReInvent Business Receive recognitions and documentation for your resume

StartupNW

Have a one-on-one conversation about your idea Take advantage of online information sessions Validate your idea in a design sprint Ongoing guidance through funding or licensing

You can learn more here.