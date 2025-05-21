Prom night at Scriber Lake HS: Students treat themselves to face painting, cotton candy and music

The Scriber Lake High School gymnasium didn’t sit empty Friday evening.

Colorful fringe party streamers greeted students, staff and other guests May 16 at the gym. It was prom night – a celebration for Scriber Lake students.

Scriber Lake is one of the five high schools in the Edmonds School District. It is also the smallest school of the five. Roughly 200 students attend the school, in grades 9-12. A majority of the students there fall under the federal McKinney-Vento Act or are low income.

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that supports children and youth experiencing homelessness. It provides federal funding to support related district programs.

Washington Kids Executive Director Kim Gorney told the My Neighborhood News Network in April that her nonprofit hosts the Scriber Lake prom because the school doesn’t have a parent-teacher organization to help plan it.

Washington Kids assists students and families in the Edmonds and Everett school districts by providing motel vouchers for those facing immediate homelessness, as well as emergency food, toiletries and clothes, among other resources.

Max Whalen, one of the students who attended prom, said they helped compile the playlist for the DJ. They will graduate in June and plan to attend Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland, with the goal of becoming a mortician.

When asked what they would say to someone who didn’t attend prom, Whalen said: “You’re missing out.”

Rachel Pepera, another senior who went to prom, said this event is something she always looks forward to attending. After she graduates, her plan is to study psychology at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

In addition to the DJ, there was a face-painting booth, cotton candy station and a caricature artist, among other activities. Students also had access to a raffle station with several prize packages. One of the packages included a new monitor, computer and gaming keyboard.

This is the nonprofit’s seventh year hosting Scriber’s prom. Gorney said donations have grown over the years – both monetary and tangible items, such as prom dresses, jewelry and shoes.

Pepera’s dress was among the donations the nonprofit received from the prom clothes drive in April. She paired her red dress with a gold tiara. It was her birthday.

Washington Kids Board Member Tracy Marulitua said this was her fourth year volunteering at prom. She helped run the root beer float and popcorn station last year, which got messy.

“It’s hard to keep the ice cream cold,” Marulitua said, laughing.

Jasper Rhodes, a junior who attended prom, said he likes that the event is smaller compared to other high school proms with hundreds of students. This is his third year going.

“It’s a fun space to hang out with friends, get free food and listen to music,” Rhodes said. “You can just come and hang out.”

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





