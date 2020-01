Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, is the guest speaker at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Hear the story behind the new Paine Field/Snohomish County Airport.

Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for guests. Registrations are now due and can be made here.