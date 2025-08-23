Propeller V.P. talks Paine Field expansion plans at Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

George Brennan, vice president of business operations for Propeller Airports, offered a look into Paine Field Airport’s future plans to expand service throughout the U.S. during the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce August luncheon.

Since Paine Field opened in 2019, Propeller Airports has operated its single terminal under a public-private partnership with Snohomish County. The company is the first private company in the U.S. to fully run an airport terminal.

Airport operations have bounced back from the pandemic, nearing pre-pandemic operations of 1 million passengers annually, Brennan said at the chamber’s Aug. 20 meeting. Since 2020, Paine Field’s passenger count has grown 23% annually. By 2040, the airport expects 4.3 million annual passengers, putting pressure on Propeller and the County to begin paving the way for growth.

Initially, the airport offered flights from both Alaska and United Airlines, but United left the airport during the pandemic. Paine Field expanded operations in May, adding flights from Frontier Airlines to accommodate increased passenger traffic.

Paine Field currently offers direct flights to nine destinations clustered in the western portion of the U.S.: Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco.

Looking ahead, Propeller Airports aims to expand its route map to add major eastern hubs including Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta for better connectivity, Brennan said. Charleston, South Carolina, is also a significant target due to Boeing’s operations in both South Carolina and Washington, ensuring a base of “guaranteed customers.” International travel, including flights to Canada, is “way down the road,” Brennan said, contingent on the airport building a Customs and Border Protection facility.

Brennan said Propeller is working to restore direct flights from Everett to Anchorage, after Alaska Airlines ended that route in 2024. The company is in talks with the Anchorage airport director,who indicated a desire to restore full-season service.

Brennan presented a list of destinations Propeller wishes to expand service to:

Portland, OR

Boise, ID

Salt Lake City, UT

Oakland, CA

Burbank, CA

Palm Springs, CA

Tuscon, AZ

Minneapolis, MN

St. Louis, MO

Chicago, IL

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

Atlanta, GA

Charleston, SC

Orlando, FL

New York, NY

Boston, MA

Maui, HI

Anchorage, AK

With the FIFA World Cup coming to Seattle in 2026, Paine Field is gearing up for an increase in passengers. Propeller is teaming up with SeaTac Airport and the Port of Seattle, working on “interesting things,” as FIFA comes to town, Brennan said. The County is also anticipated that it will work with Propeller and partnering hotels for an advertising campaign in hopes of bringing soccer traffic to Snohomish County to boost economic activity.

In addition, Propeller launched an advertising program featuring local businesses in the terminal. This drives foot traffic to businesses, Brennan said, noting that 80% of people are likely to take action after seeing an airport advertisement.

Lynnwood is among the top destinations for Paine Field passengers, Brennan said. Alderwood Mall and Alderwood Parkway are two of the top five destinations passengers visit after flying into Everett. With Lynnwood sitting at the end of the current Link light rail line, the city is set to be a hub for lodging and activity for an increased number of people visiting the Seattle area, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce CEO Frank Percival said. Percival encouraged local business owners to seize the opportunity, suggesting advertising with the chamber and pursuing other marketing endeavors.

