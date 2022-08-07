Proposed 2022-23 budget focus of Edmonds School Board’s Aug. 9 meeting

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 business meeting is set to hold a second reading of the district’s proposed 2022-23 budget.

According to the district’s Executive Director of Business and Finance Lydia Sellie, the total planned expenditures for the upcoming year are roughly $397 million. The proposed budget includes approximately $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund.

According to the agenda, while there were some minor adjustments among line items, the total revenues, expenditures and fund balances remain unchanged from the first reading.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.