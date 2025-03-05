‘Protect our patients, our kids’: Education and nursing leaders protest at Lynnwood Event Center

Amidst the afternoon rush-hour traffic outside of the Lynnwood Event Center Tuesday, about 60 people gathered to protest against the shifts in federal policy following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Members of the Washington Education Association (WEA), American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Washington and Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) and faculty from Edmonds College waved at passing vehicles and held signs. Some of the drivers honked back and cheered.

“We’re trying to make sure that we’re fighting against the cutting of federal funds, the cutting of public education, fighting against the furloughs that [Gov. Bob Ferguson] has come up with,” WEA Vice President Janie White said. “We want to make sure that we continue to support our public education, our higher ed, our health care. We want to make sure that we are fighting for no budget cuts. We need to start taxing the rich and making sure that we support our community, and we’re supporting our kids. It’s all about the education and our kids. Public education is so important, and right now they’re trying to go after that nationally.”

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Feb. 17 that it has terminated more than $600 million in “grants to institutions and nonprofits that were using taxpayer funds to train teachers and education agencies on divisive ideologies,” such as Critical Race Theory, white supremacy, white privilege and social justice activism.

White said that the WEA and other allied organizations have written letters to state representatives, including 32nd District Rep. Lauren Davis, and have spoken to State Attorney General Nick Brown about efforts to defund education.

“We’re actually doing all of Washington [with protests],” White said.“That’s Eastern and Western [Washington] because there are no barriers. We’re fighting for the same cause.

WSNA Executive Director David Keepnews said that he attended the protest to support the nursing association’s education allies and to protect Medicaid.

“It’s all part of the same struggle against the federal attempts to cut back, dismantle the Department of Education, dismantle Medicaid,” he said. “So it’s really important to stand up together and say that this is unacceptable, that these cuts are going to cost in terms of lives, in terms of what our kids’ futures are going to be.”

In February, U.S. House Republicans were proposing a budget resolution that targets about $880 billion in budget reductions over the next decade, which could potentially affect Medicaid. These proposed cuts are intended to finance the extension of tax reductions for the wealthy that are set to expire at the end of 2025.

“We’ve also been sending out messages to members of Congress and basically speaking up wherever we can and to whoever we can get to listen,” said Keepnews. “A lot of members of Congress, a lot of Republicans, are hearing from their constituents, and if they’re going to be responsive at all and accountable to their constituents, they may vote differently in terms of actually making those cuts.”

“We need to make sure that we’re not taking out the books for our kids in education,” White said, referring to the book bannings in public schools. “We need to make sure that we’re protecting our patients, protecting all of our kids, and we need to make sure that we are standing together in solidarity and not fighting against it.”

“Our students need to learn true history and be proud of their race, culture, gender and family,” White added.

