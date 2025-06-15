Protecting children from parental abduction

The entire country is shocked and saddened by the deaths of the three young Decker sisters — Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8 and Olivia, 5 — from Wenatchee, Washington after their father allegedly abducted and murdered them during a scheduled custody visit. Millions of parents in the same situation, sharing custody of their youngsters after a divorce or separation, are asking what they can do to help prevent tragedies like this. How can we keep children safe from abduction by a parent? As a child safety expert with more than 35 years of experience, retired from the Lynnwood Police Department, and the author of three books on child safety, I can offer specific strategies that will help.

Facts about abduction by a parent

Abduction by a parent is much more common than kidnapping by a stranger. The FBI reports at least 250,000 children are taken by parents, and this statistic is increasing. Fathers are the perpetrators in the majority of these cases. Troubled parents abduct their own children for various reasons: they were not granted joint custody and want the child with them, or they see kidnapping and possible harm as a way to hurt the other parent. They reason that if they can’t have the child, no one can. “Unfortunately, the threat of violence — and death — in these cases is all too real,” said Ashli-Jade Douglas, an FBI analyst in the Violent Crimes Against Children Intelligence Unit, who specializes in child abduction matters. “Most non-custodial parental abductors want retaliation.”

Work with the legal system

If you think the other parent might abduct the child you share, work with an attorney and the courts to do all you can to limit that parent’s time with the child. Make sure you immediately report concerns or negative changes, such as the following:

– Any physical or sexual abuse or suspected abuse of the child during the time the youngster was with the other parent

– Negative status changes of the other parent, such as:

– Loss of a job, death of someone close to that parent

– Loss of housing or becoming homeless

– Signs of mental illness, increasing symptoms, or no longer taking medication for mental issues

– Increased drug or alcohol use, health problems

– Increased anger or any threat to get back at you or harm the child.

Be very concerned if a child is afraid of that parent, does not want to be with them, or is upset or even abnormally quiet after spending time with them.

You can often find out more information about a visit by asking your child the following questions: “What was the best part of the time you spent together? What would you like to change about the visit? Did anything scare or concern you? What was the best thing you did together? What was the worst thing that happened?

Do not hesitate to report your concerns to an attorney or the courts or worry about “bothering them.”

Strategies that keep your child safer

If you and your spouse or former spouse are involved in a contentious divorce and you think they might try to abduct the children you share, be sure to go over this information with your children:

1. Make sure your youngsters know not to go with the other parent unless you’ve told them in advance about the arrangements.

2. If the other parent tries to force the child to come with them, the child should resist, try to attract attention, and get help.

3. Make sure the school, day care provider, babysitter, tutor, coach, music teacher, dance instructor, (anyone the child spends time with) and the parents of your child’s friends know that your youngster should not go with the other parent unless you have instructed them beforehand.

GPS trackers

Strongly consider buying and using a GPS tracker that will show the child’s location. Some sophisticated models allow the child to send SOS alerts or communicate and can even track the child internationally. Some models have a monthly fee. Certain types have a cell phone or a wrist-watch type of device. Sensors or tracking devices can be slipped into the child’s pocket. Some sensors are so small they can be hidden in clothing hems or under the insole of a shoe, even without the knowledge of the other parent or the child. For very young children, a sensor could be hidden in a diaper bag. These GPS tracking devices could prove to be lifesaving in locating your child.

Preparing your child before they go with the other parent

– If the child is old enough, they should carry a cellphone and know how to use it.

– Tell your children where they will be going and when the other parent will bring them back. If the youngster is too young to tell the time, use cues, such as before dark, before bedtime, tomorrow morning, etc.

– Tell your child that if the parent greatly exceeds the expected time, they are frightened, or if the parent is acting strange or threatening, they should try to call 911 or get help. Go over ways they could get help. For instance, they could summon help while a parent is getting gas or using a restroom, stopped for a traffic light, or other such opportunities.

– Make sure your school-age children know their home address and can point out their city and state on a map. Do they know their phone number? Do they know first and last names of their parents and perhaps grandparents? Do they know where you work?

Your mom doesn’t want you!

Sometimes a vengeful spouse tells a child that the other parent is angry and does not want them because of poor grades, trouble at home or school, or even run-ins with authorities. Make sure your child understands you will never give them up, no matter what they have done. Tell them you can work to solve any problem.

If your children are not returned

If you have reason to fear for their safety and the children are not returned at the expected end of a visit and the other parent has not been in touch regarding the delay, call 911.

Your law enforcement agency should consider the child to be in danger and act quickly, especially if the parent who has the child previously threatened to abduct or harm the youngster, or if that parent is mentally unstable, financially strapped, unemployed, homeless, and the like.

Ask law enforcement to consider issuing an Amber Alert to spread the word to the public, although certain criteria should be met to issue that alert. Keep a photo of the vehicle the other parent drives, the license plate and also a full-face photo of that parent.

Also keep recent full-face photos of your children and know any distinguishing characteristics, such as scars or birthmarks. A few parents fill out extensive identity kits, collect DNA and have children fingerprinted, but that is not vital. You can find more information about child ID kits here

Avoid scare tactics and provide reassurance

Do not scare your youngsters with all the horrifying details of situations where children were abducted. You will do a better job of keeping them safe with matter-of-fact information and ample reassurance.

It is very important to strongly assure your children that this will probably never happen to them, but you want them to know what to do, just in case. It’s like a school fire drill, schools rarely burn, but everyone takes part in the fire drill, so they know what to do — just in case.

Trudy Kempton Dana’s first book, Safe and Sound: A Parents’ Guide to the Care of Children Home Alone, was published by McGraw-Hill and is being updated. Her second book, Strangers Who Molest: Protecting Children From Sexual Predators, was part of Washington State’s landmark sex offender legislation. She welcomes contact by email at Trudydana@hotmail.com