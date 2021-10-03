Protecting health of seniors post-COVID topic of UW Bothell virtual town hall

Older adults were profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. What have we learned so far? How have we adjusted, and how can we best prepare to protect our health and safety as winter approaches?

University of Washington Bothell is sponsoring a virtual town hall, “Preparing for a Post-COVID Future: Implications for Protecting the Health of Seniors,” from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. The event will be moderated by Dr. Robin Fleming, UW Bothell assistant teaching professor and board member of Northwest Neighbors Network, with speaker Dr. Vin Gupta, affiliate assistant professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington. They will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of health care, public health communications and the implications this has for seniors.

This event will be ASL interpreted and captioned. Send questions in advance to Fleming at fleming9@uw.edu.

This event is co-sponsored by Northwest Neighbors Network and UW Bothell.

RSVP at tinyurl.com/RSVPGUPTA, email francj4@uw.edu, or call 425-352-3554.