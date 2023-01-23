Protests continue outside proposed Lynnwood methadone clinic

Protesters gathered again on Sunday outside a proposed methadone clinic adjacent to the Lynnwood Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.

The center, operated by Acadia Healthcare, has been the topic of several Lynnwood City Council meetings and related protests since the community learned in late December about Acadia’s proposal to relocate it to 2322 196th St. S.W.

Acadia has already acquired a 10-year lease for the building, and the center is scheduled to open at the end of January.

Approximately 100 people showed up for a protest against the facility Jan. 14.