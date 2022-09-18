Public comment invited on Puget Sound Regional Council draft Transportation Improvement Program

The Puget Sound Regional Council is encouraging public comment on a $5.4 billion draft regional Transportation Improvement Program that shows projects moving forward in the central Puget Sound region through 2026, funded by state, federal, regional and local funds. The draft TIP represents over $34 billion in total transportation investments at project completion.

The public comment period will run from now through Oct. 27.

A complete list of projects and more detailed information is available online at psrc.org, including an equity analysis and a web map with information on each project. You can view the projects by location, along with other data such as the location of regional centers, demographic data and other information.

A summary of comments received to date will be provided at the Oct. 13 Transportation Policy Board meeting, when the final 2023-2026 Regional TIP is scheduled to be recommended for Executive Board approval. PSRC’s Executive Board is expected to approve the final 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program on Oct. 27.

How to make a comment:

PSRC develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. The council is composed of over 80 entities, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and tribal governments within the region.