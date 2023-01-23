Public comment period begins on Everett Link Extension and north operations and maintenance facility

Sound Transit on Monday launched a public engagement period for the Everett Link Extension project, which will extend Link light rail service north from Lynnwood City Center Station to Everett Station. This project also includes the Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North, which is necessary to support Link light rail operations.

Community members can learn more about the project and the results of recent technical analysis and provide feedback through everettlink.participate.online . Comments collected during this period will help inform which alternatives should be studied in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), the next phase of project development.

Feedback can also be emailed to everettlinkcomments@soundtransit.org or called in at 425-492-7218. Written comments can be mailed to Everett Link Extension, Kathy Fendt, Sound Transit, 401 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98104. Comments are due by March 10.

There are three public meetings scheduled during the comment period, with opportunities to learn more and ask questions about the project:

Virtual meetings via Zoom — links available at everettlink.participate.online:

– Tuesday, Feb. 7, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, March 1, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

In-person meeting:

– Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

– Cascade High School cafeteria, 801 E. Casino Rd., Everett

According to a Sound Transit news release, feedback from this comment period will be used by with the Community Advisory Group and the Elected Leadership Group in making their recommendations to the Sound Transit Board of Directors on alternatives to study during environmental review. Based on recommendations and public comments, the Sound Transit Board will identify which route, station and OMF alternatives to study in a Draft EIS. These alternatives will undergo detailed analysis, with future opportunities for public comment.

The Everett Link Extension includes 16 miles of Link light rail from the Lynnwood City Center Station to Everett Station. It includes six new Link stations at West Alderwood, Ash Way, Mariner, SW Everett Industrial Center, SR 526/Evergreen and Everett Station. A seventh provisional (unfunded) station at SR 99/Airport Road is also being studied during the planning process. The project includes a new operations and maintenance facility (OMF North) along the alignment in Snohomish County. OMF North will support the overall Link light rail system and is scheduled to open in 2034.

The Everett Link Extension is targeted to open in 2037. This target schedule requires an estimated $500 million in additional funding and/or savings, and the agency will seek out all options to open for service on this timeline, Sound Transit said. However, if additional funding and/or reduced project costs cannot be secured, service to SW Everett Industrial Center will begin in 2037 and service from there to Everett Station will begin in 2041.

More information is available at www.soundtransit.org/everettlink.