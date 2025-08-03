Public comments invited on Everett Link light rail extension

The public is invited to provide input on the Everett Link light rail extension as part of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) scoping.

The Everett Link Extension Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) is studying 16 miles of light rail and seven new stations connecting Snohomish County residents to the regional light rail network. The project will connect the communities of Lynnwood, unincorporated Snohomish County, and Everett. One of the proposed stations (SR99/Airport Rd) is funded for planning, but not currently for design or construction. This project will also include Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North, a facility to support Link light rail operations.

From now through Aug. 28, you can share your comments on:

Project purpose and need.

Alternatives to be studied in the Environmental Impact Statement and potential impacts.

Potential topics to study in the EIS.

Feedback received during the comment period will be shared with decision – makers to help prepare the Draft EIS in coordination with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Sound Transit conducted a public comment period for SEPA scoping in 2023 to begin work on the Draft EIS. These comments remain valid, will be summarized in the EIS and do not need to be resubmitted.

Community members can learn more about the project and provide additional new feedback through the Everett Link Extension outreach website. Comments can also be submitted by:

Emailing everettlinkcomments@soundtransit.org .

Leaving a voicemail at 425-243-6255.

Sending a letter to Everett Link Extension, Kathy Fendt, Sound Transit, 401 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98104. (Letters must be postmarked by Aug. 28.)

For more information about the Everett Link extension, visit www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/everett-link-extension.