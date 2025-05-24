County Public Facilities District Board of Directors seeks members

Become part of the future revitalization of business, financial and commercial districts in Snohomish County by joining the Snohomish County Public Facilities District (PFD) Board of Directors. The PFD explores possible acquisition, construction, operation and financing of one or more regional centers that promote economic development.

Projects supported with formalized funding by Snohomish County PFD include Angel of the Winds Arena, Lynnwood Event Center, Edmonds Center for the Arts, and Boeing Future of Flight. The PFD collaborates with municipal PFDs located within the county to serve local and regional business, community, family entertainment, youth, recreation and athletic organizations.

The Snohomish County Executive Office and County Council seek three residents with demonstrated strengths in communications and leadership to help lead the organization through growth and expansion of the community.

The PFD consists of five members who represent cities, towns, and unincorporated areas of the County. Members are appointed for an initial term of four years with eligibility to serve multiple terms. County Code relating to the PFD can be viewed at Ch. 2.19 Snohomish County Public Facilities District | Snohomish County Code.

A qualified candidate will have a strong business background and evidence of long-term commitment to the community. Additionally, board members shall be knowledgeable in at least one of the following areas: economic development, commercial real estate development, housing, financial planning, or the tourism and hospitality industry.

The PFD typically meets on the fourth Thursday of each January, April, July and October at 3 p.m. at the Snohomish County Robert J. Drewel Building with the option for virtual attendance.