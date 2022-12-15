Public hearing for proposed Lynnwood opioid treatment center set for Dec. 29

The Washington State Department of Health is holding a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 29, regarding the Spokane Treatment Center’s proposal to establish an opioid treatment program at 2322 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The public hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed program as part of the licensing process required by state law. This is not an educational event or question-and-answer session.

This hearing is free and open to the public.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public hearing will be held remotely so all are able to attend. Click here to access the meeting or dial 1-631-992-3221 to call in to the meeting. Anyone wishing to speak during the workshop will need to log in, not just call in, so they can be unmuted. The audio access code is 851-377-046

Members of the public who wish to speak at the hearing will be limited to three minutes each. Written comments are encouraged. All written comments must be submitted during the hearing or received by the department by email, mail or voicemail by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

For those who do not wish to comment during the webinar, comments may be sent to OTPComments@doh.wa.gov, called in to 360-236-2992, or mailed to the Department of Health Facilities Program at P.O. Box 47852 Olympia, WA, 98504.

If special accommodations are needed, please call 800-525-0127 or email civil.rights@doh.wa.gov. TTY users dial 711.