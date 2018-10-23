Public hearing Oct. 29 on Paine Field environmental assessment

Citizens can have their say at a public hearing Oct. 29 on the Federal Aviation Administration’s latest environmental assessment that commercial flights proposed by three airlines at Everett’s Paine Field would not have a significant impact on area traffic or noise.

The Monday, Oct. 29 public information workshop/public hearing will be at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Construction on the new terminal is well underway at Paine Field, with commercial flights expected to begin in early 2019.

The Oct. 29 public information workshop will be an informal open house format. The public can attend the workshop at any time between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to review information related to the draft supplemental environmental assessment and speak with the study team.

At 6:30 p.m., the workshop will close, and the public hearing will begin. A brief presentation will be made at the start to explain the purpose, procedures and rules of conduct. The public hearing will allow the public to enter their comments verbally into the record but will not include answering questions. Attendees may sign up to speak until 8:30 p.m.

Written comments on the draft supplemental environmental assessment will also be accepted. They may be provided at the Oct. 29 workshop/hearing or be submitted to the following address through Nov. 2: Environmental Science Associates, Paine Field Supplemental EA; 5309 Shilshole Ave. N.W., Suite 200; Seattle, WA 98107.