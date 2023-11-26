Public hearing on mid-biennial budget amendment tops Lynnwood City Council Nov. 27 meeting agenda

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to begin its Monday, Nov. 27 business meeting with a public hearing regarding a mid-biennial budget amendment.

According to the agenda, the budget amendment includes significant items that have been recently identified and could not have been anticipated when the 2023-24 budget was adopted in 2022.

The council will also hear the last of three presentations regarding the 2024 property tax levy ordinance. The council votes to adopt a new levy ordinance each year for the upcoming year. The current budget includes a general operating property tax levy of $5.5 million for 2024. And it will consider an ordinance for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan amendment for the Timberglen and Pinewood properties owned by the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO). The ordinance would amend Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan and Official Zoning Map.

In addition, councilmembers will consider appointing Kalen Knowles to the city’s arts commission.

The meeting is scheduled to end with an executive session regarding labor negotiations.

The Nov. 27 meeting will be held in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.