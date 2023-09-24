Public hearing on new essential public facilities procedure at council meeting Sept. 25

At its upcoming business meeting Sept. 25, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to host a public hearing on a draft essential public facilities policy. The proposed policy, discussed during a work session held the previous week, is designed to improve communication about incoming facilities while also adhering to new state legislation.

Additionally, the council is set to make allocations from its remaining $144,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Several local organizations and nonprofits have requested funds and their requests exceed the quantity of funding that the city has remaining.

Also slated for discussion are a continuing discussion on annexation plans for an unincorporated area in Meadowdale, attorney invoices and proclamations acknowledging Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Domestic Violence Awareness month. In addition, the council is scheduled to have two private executive sessions pertaining to collective bargaining arrangements and quarterly claims.

The Sept. 25 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.