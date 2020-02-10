Public input sought as Community Transit develops plans to expand Swift Blue Line into Shoreline

Community Transit is looking at options to upgrade its Swift Blue Line bus rapid transit service and extend the route to connect with Sound Transit’s Link light rail in Shoreline. The agency is asking for public input on three routing options for the extension into Shoreline, as well as other improvements to the Snohomish County bus route that currently runs from Aurora Village to Everett.

In 2024, the new Lynnwood Link extension will include a station in Shoreline at 185th Street and I-5, less than two miles from the Swift Blue Line’s current southern terminal at Aurora Village Transit Center. Community Transit — which provides bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County — is considering three options to extend Swift Blue Line to connect to the 185th St. light rail station in 2024:

Via Highway 99 southbound, then eastbound on 185th Street. Via 200th Street eastbound, Meridian Avenue southbound, then 185th Street eastbound. Via Highway 99 southbound, 175th Street eastbound, then 5th Avenue Northeast northbound.

By connecting Swift Blue Line directly to light rail, Community Transit said it hopes to minimize the number of transfers that riders need to efficiently move around the region.

“The expansion of our Swift Blue Line to the 185th Street I-5 station in Shoreline is a key part of Community Transit’s plan to provide connectivity to Link light rail in 2024,” said Community Transit Director of Planning and Development Roland Behee. “Forecasts indicate that two-thirds of the passengers boarding light rail at 185th Street will arrive via Swift Blue Line, highlighting the importance of this project for communities along the Highway 99 corridor.

Members of the public are invited to provide feedback on the potential Swift Blue Line route extension through Feb. 27 by visiting www.communitytransit.org/swiftblue2024. Responses will help Community Transit determine the direction of the Swift Blue Line Expansion project to ensure it meets the needs of the communities it serves.