Public invited to Aug. 15 cultural event celebrating Lynnwood-Guerrero friendship

All are invited to attend a free cultural event celebrating the friendship between Lynnwood and Chilpancingo, Guerrero at 2 p.m.. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Cedar Valley Gym, 19200 56th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The event reflects the Friendship City relationship between Lynnwood and Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, established in September 2020.

From Aug. 9-15, Concepción Bello Nava, the artistic director of the renowned dance troupe from Chilpancingo, Compañía de Danza Folklórica Xochicalli, will work with the local Mexican dance groups Bailadores de Bronce and Herencias Mexicanas, teaching them traditional Mexican folk dances and refining their technique on their own repertoire.

As a capstone to Bello Nava’s visit, the local groups will give a performance demonstrating what they have learned in a performance titled “Guerrero is Here, with Rhythm and Joy!”