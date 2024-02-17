Public invited to Feb. 22 open house for Martha Lake Park, Airport Park projects

Snohomish County Parks and Recreation is developing concept plans for future projects at Martha Lake Airport Park, Martha Lake Park and Flowing Lake Park. One open house for all three projects will be held fron 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 in the Chinook Room at the Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., Everett. Park planners will be there gathering public feedback and discussing details about these three projects:

Martha Lake Airport Park

Project location: 14611 4th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Parks is pursuing a grant to fund park expansion into the northern area of Martha Lake Airport Park. This project would potentially add active amenities such as pickleball courts and parking while improving the current nature trail and access points north of 146th Street Southwest.

Martha Lake Park

Project location: 16300 E. Shore Dr., Lynnwood

In spring 2024, the parks department will work with the community to create a vision for the future of Martha Lake Park. This concept plan will allow the county to pursue grant funding to refine the designs for the park and build the improvements. Potential elements include improved access from 164th Street Southwest, updated play areas, dock renovations and more.

Flowing Lake Park

Project location: 17900 48th St. S.E., Snohomish

Parks is pursuing a grant to fund the replacement of the floating dock at Flowing Lake Park. This project aims to create a safe, long-lasting, and accessible dock next to the existing boat launch. Other options may include the addition of an ADA-accessible kayak launch.

“We reviewed all of our park projects that are planned for the next six years in the Capital Improvement Program and looked at other priorities we heard through the Parks and Rec Vision Plan, our online Parks Suggestion Box, and the comprehensive planning process,” said Park Planning Supervisor Rachel Dotson. “These are the top projects identified as grant application opportunities. It is important for us to hear the community’s priorities which will guide us in what we include in the concept plans.”

Learn more on the project webpage at snocoparks.info/ConceptPlans.