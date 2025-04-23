Public invited to Fourth Annual VFW National Day of Service in Lynnwood May 3

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) invites the public to participate in the national VFW Day of Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at Veteran’s Park in Lynnwood at the corner of 194th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West.

In partnership with the local Boy Scout Troop, VFW Post 1040 will clean up the park and grounds for the City of Lynnwood, starting at Veteran’s Park, through the Lynnwood Library and city hall and ending at the fire station. Community members are encouraged to join this collaborative effort to improve and enhance local public spaces.

For more information, contact John Beam at fuzzyface10@outlook.com.