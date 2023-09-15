South County Fire invites older adults to free Senior Strolls

South County Fire invites older adults and their families to walk with firefighters while learning how to safely age in place during four Senior Stroll events.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Mountlake Terrace Senior Center

11 a.m.-noon

23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace

Edmonds Waterfront Center

2-3 p.m.

220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Thursday, Sept. 21

Lynnwood Senior Center

11 a.m.-noon

19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Mill Creek YMCA

1-2 p.m.

13723 Puget Park Dr., Everett

All are welcome to attend these free Senior Stroll events. For questions, contact CommunityOutreach@southsnofire.org or 425-320-5800.

Falls are the leading cause of 911 calls for older adults in South Snohomish County. Most older falls occur at home and are usually preventable. South County Fire offers home visits to identify safety improvements for older adults and their family members. To schedule a home visit or learn more about South County Fire’s falls prevention services, email falls@southsnofire.org or call 425-551-1266.

Lower your risk for falls

1. Stay physically active. Exercises that improve balance and strengthen your legs can lower your chances of falling. Ask your doctor or healthcare provider about the best type of exercise program for you.

2. Talk openly with your healthcare provider. Tell a provider right away if you fall, worry about falling or feel unsteady. Have your provider review your medications. Some medicines or combinations of medicines can make you sleepy or dizzy and cause you to fall.

3. Have your eyes and hearing checked. Even small changes in sight and hearing are linked to an increased risk for falls.

4. Make your home safer:

• Keep areas where you walk tidy. Remove books, papers, clothes or shoes from the floor or stairs.

• Avoid using small throw rugs. Use double-sided tape or no-slip strips to keep carpets fixed firmly to the floor.

• Keep frequently used items in places you can reach easily without a step stool.

• Have grab bars installed inside and outside the tub and next to the toilet.

• Use non-slip mats in the bathtub and any surfaces that may get wet.

• Ensure there is good lighting in your home. Consider motion-activated lights. Put night lights and light switches close to your bed.

• Have handrails and lights installed on all staircases.

• Wear well-fitting shoes with good support inside and outside your home.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.