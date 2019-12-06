Public invited to help place wreaths on veterans’ headstones during Dec. 14 ceremony

Edmonds resident and military veteran Cpl. Michael Reagan of the Fallen Heroes Project, will be the featured speaker at a Wreaths Across America program military ceremony and wreath-placing event, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park, Evergreen Washelli Cemetery, 11220 Aurora Ave. N. in Seattle.

Through the Veterans Memorial Wreath Foundation (VMWF), Wreaths Across America places 1.5 million wreaths annually at more than 1,600 locations in the U.S. and its territories,

Reagan, who served in the Marines from 1966-1969, hand-draws a portrait of a fallen hero for each family that has lost someone in the War Against Terrorism. To date, he has created and sent to families more than 6,250 portraits of Fallen Heroes.

It includes a color guard presenting the colors, an invocation, special remarks, and a ceremonial wreath dedication where a person representing each branch of the military in dress uniform adorns a wreath that represents their branch of the military. The ceremony concludes with a bugler playing “Taps” and a 21-gun salute.

“We are honored to have Cpl. Regan speak,” said VMWF President and Founder Lorraine Zimmerman. “Like so many who are part of the Wreaths Across America project, he understands the sacred need to keep the memory of our veterans alive. Together we are working to always remember those who have served our country. We will always remember their service and their sacrifices.”

Following the ceremony, the public is welcomed to help distribute wreaths on veterans headstones. Those placing the wreaths are encouraged to state the name of the person on whose headstone the wreath is lain to help keep their memory alive. The event is free and open to the public, and includes an informal reception immediately following.

Zimmerman hopes that in the near future, each of the 5,000 veteran headstones at Washelli will have a wreath. This year, approximately 1,310 wreaths will be placed at Washelli—which is more than double the number of wreaths placed in 2018.

In addition to individual contributions, this year’s wreaths are sponsored by Beacon Plumbing, the Mill Creek Rotary, the Edmonds Daybreakers Foundation, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood, and VFW Post 8870 in Edmonds.

The cost of each wreath is $15 each, with a portion going to VMWF’s Scholarship Foundation for military dependents. Donations can be made online at www.vmwf.org/give or by mailing a check made out to VWMF to PO Box 1611, Marysville, WA 98270.