Public invited to Memorial Day Ceremony at Edmonds College on May 20

Edmonds College will host its 12th annual Memorial Day Ceremony in person and virtually on Tuesday, May 20. The public ceremony, themed “We Remember,” will begin at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre.

“The freedoms we cherish today were secured by the selfless sacrifices of generations of brave men and women,” said Edmonds College Director of Veteran Resources Matthew Durkee. “As we honor their memory, we also recognize the vital role that current service members and veterans play in upholding that legacy. Their commitment to service ensures that the torch of liberty continues to burn brightly.”

This year’s event will be emceed by Durkee, Black Box Theatre Director Rachel Klem, and student veterans Rafael Carrero and Arthur Walton.

Vietnam veteran Donald Lachman will deliver the keynote address. Lachman proudly served in the U.S. Army Medical Department from 1972 to 1976 after graduating from the Combat Medic Course and Clinical Specialist School. His assignments included orthopedic and septic surgery, as well as supervising medical services and training for the 343rd Air Ambulance Unit.

Other highlights of the ceremony will include a presentation of the colors by VFW 1040, a slideshow honoring the fallen, the presentation of the battlefield cross, wreath laying and more.

“With our proud history and strong veteran presence, it is essential that we respectfully remember and honor the service of all veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended. A live stream of the event will also be available.