Public invited to review 2040 Paine Field Master Plan

Airport planners have completed the final draft of the 2040 Paine Field Airport Master Plan, a vision for the airport’s next two decades. Snohomish County invites the public to visit the online open house from March 3 to April 3 to learn more about the master plan and share comments or questions.

The public is also invited to a webinar on the plan Wednesday, March 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. The webinar will provide attendees a chance to learn more about the draft Master Plan and ask questions of experts and airport leaders who helped write the plan. Register and learn more at PaineFieldMasterPlan.com.

“The new master plan will not extend Paine Field’s boundaries or runways. It will, however, improve service to those that count on the airport. With this new vision for the airport, we’ll be able to respond to changes in aviation technology and demand for air travel,” said Terry Ryan, Snohomish County aerospace economic development director.

Learn more about the draft master plan at PaineFieldMasterPlan.com.