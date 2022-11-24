Public invited to sponsor wreaths for Wreaths Across America event in Monroe Dec. 17

For the second year in a row, Monroe-based Ward Roney Jr. VFW Post 7511 and its auxiliary invite the community to usher in the holiday season by remembering the fallen heroes who fought for our freedom.

The post is partnering with Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. The ceremonies take place annually on National Wreaths Across America Day, which this year falls on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The public is invited to help place wreaths on the headstones of veterans at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec.17 at the IOOF Cemetery in Monroe. The post has set a goal of laying 600 wreaths, which can be sponsored by anyone and are available through Wreaths Across America.

A single wreath is $15, two wreaths are $30, five wreaths are available for $75, and 10 for $150. Or you can create your own custom total depending on how many veterans you would like to honor. You do not have to participate at the cemetery on Dec. 17 to sponsor wreaths.

Wreaths are delivered directly to the cemetery. Order your wreaths by Tuesday, Nov. 29, to ensure their arrival on the day of the event.

To sponsor one or more wreaths, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/167908/Overview.

The IOOF Cemetery is located at 21714 Old Owen Road, Monroe.