Public welcome to AI for Everyone Day at Edmonds College, April 26 

For those with questions about artificial intelligence (AI), Edmonds College will host its second annual AI for Everyone Day from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, April 26. The free AI Community Connections Speaker Series event will be on campus at Hazel Miller Hall and is open to the public.

“AI should be available to everyone in the community regardless of background or expertise,” said Edmonds College Dean of STEM Dr. Carey Schroyer. “The event is meant to help demystify AI and help the community learn more about how AI can influence their lives and careers.”

The event will include:

Interactive workshops. Engage in hands-on activities and discussions that showcase AI applications in everyday life.

Expert talks. Learn from passionate AI enthusiasts and Edmonds College faculty about AI’s possibilities and ethical considerations.

AI Experience Lab. Practice using common AI tools and apps with facilitators who can answer your questions. No AI experience is needed.

Q&A session. Get your burning AI questions answered by experienced educators.

Networking opportunities. Connect with like-minded community members, students, and professionals passionate about AI.

No pre-registration is necessary. Parking is available in lots A,B,C,E, and F.