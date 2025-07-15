Publicd invited to engine push-in ceremony at Lynnwood Civic Center fire station July 21

The public is invited to join firefighters in welcoming South County Fire’s newest fire engine to service with a traditional push-in ceremony Monday, July 21, 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station, 18800 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Everyone attending the ceremony will help “push” the new engine into the firehouse. This custom dates back to the 1830s and the days of horse-drawn equipment, which could not be easily backed into the station. Firefighters would unhitch the horse team and push the equipment into the station.

The new engine can carry 700 gallons of water – a larger capacity than past models – giving firefighters more time to fight a fire without relying on a hydrant. Ladders are located on the side of the engine for easier deployment. This engine’s streamlined design is intended to focus on response needs in a growing urban environment. Ordered in 2022, delivery of this engine has taken nearly three years due to supply chain issues that started during the pandemic.

Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations, working together and backed by regional resources to serve nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.