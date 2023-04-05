PUD customers can now sign up for one-time outage text alerts

Snohomish County PUD recently launched outage text alerts so customers can receive updated information when they lose power.

PUD customers who report their outage through the PUD’s outage map can now opt-in to receive updated information on their outage, including the status, cause, and estimated time of restoration for their outage. At this time, the outage texts are one-time so customers must opt-in each time they experience an outage.

Currently, outage texting capabilities are limited during significant storms. The PUD is working to improve outage texting capabilities in the future so that customers can stay up-to-date on their outage during and after storms.

The PUD is seeking feedback on this new feature, so please complete the customer survey provided in the text alerts once your power has been restored.

To report your outage and opt-in for one-time outage text alerts, visit outagemap.snopud.com.