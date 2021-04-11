PUD partners with manufacturers to offer smart thermostat discounts

To celebrate Earth Day, Snohomish County PUD is partnering with manufacturers to provide a combined limited time offer on Nest and ecobee smart thermostats for its customers through April 22.

The offer includes manufacturer price discounts and PUD instant rebates on three smart thermostat models: Google Nest’s Snow and Charcoal thermostats and ecobee’s smart thermostat with voice control. After discount and rebate, both Nest thermostats are less than $25.

All three products can be found on the PUD Marketplace at marketplace.snopud.com. Orders will be shipped within 15 business days of the order being placed, and the PUD is providing free shipping for all Marketplace orders made during the promotional period.

The PUD is preparing to launch a variety of voluntary pilot programs that will incentivize customers to change their behavior or employ innovative home smart technology such as Nest or ecobee smart thermostats. Customers who own qualified Nest or ecobee smart thermostats or connected electric vehicle chargers will be able to join a FlexEnergy pilot to earn incentives in the form of bill credits and some may even save money through a reduced energy rate. The PUD plans to open enrollment for FlexEnergy pilots later this spring.

The PUD’s FlexEnergy pilot programs are open to all PUD customers who meet eligibility requirements and will help the PUD learn about customer flexibility, adoption of new rate designs and how shifting energy usage can help meet future demand and keep the PUD’s power supply clean.

For more information on the PUD’s FlexEnergy pilot programs or to register for updates, visit snopud.com/flexenergy.