PUD still working to repair windstorm damage; power remains out for thousands locally

Snohomish County PUD said Sunday morning its crews have been working around the clock to restore power to customers following the Nov. 4 windstorm that swept through Snohomish County. According to the PUD outage map, as of 8 a.m. Sunday approximately 5,000 customers were still without power in the Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terraces, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas

The storm resulted in over 190,000 outages at its peak, the PUD said in an email Sunday morning. While power has been restored to more than 100,000 customers, extensive damage has made progress slow in many areas.

“Mutual aid crews have come in from utilities from across the Pacific Northwest to help us with restoration efforts,” the PUD email said. “However, because the damage is so great, in some areas, it may take days to get power back on for customers.”

The PUD also urges customers to stay at least 30 feet away from fallen power lines.

PUD also offered the following tips to help customers get through an outage:

– Protect food by keeping your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

– Never use a gas stove or charcoal grill inside. Carbon monoxide kills.

– Don’t drive through road closures. this puts you and our crews in danger.

– Stay informed with the PUD outage map, Facebook and Twitter posts, and PUD updates to media outlets.

= Report outages via the online outage map or by phone to 425-783-1001.

– Make plans if you have special medical needs. Use a back-up generator or make arrangements with family or friends to get to a location with electricity.