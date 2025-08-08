Puget Sound Church of Christ hosts Pinoy Fiesta Aug. 9

Community Life Center in Lynnwood

The Puget Sound Church of Christ is hosting Pinoy Fiesta, inviting the community to celebrate the culture, tradition and food of the Philippines.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 9

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Suit #2, Lynnwood.

The event will have music, live entertainment, food and a variety of local vendors and artists will be present to share their talents. This is free and open to the public.

To learn more visit the event’s Facebook page.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com. 

