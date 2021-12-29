Puget Sound Kidney Centers sponsoring free virtual classes in new year

The Puget Sound Kidney Centers are sponsoring the following virtual free classes, open to the public in January and February:

Cultivating Change, Jan.5, 2022 2-3 p.m.

Are you ready to make a lifestyle change but unsure where to start? Have you tried to make healthy changes before that didn’t last? If so, this virtual class is for you. This session will teach you the basics of how to make healthy lifestyle changes that last.

Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1485388951486867211

Kidney Healthy Living in English, Jan. 25, 2022 2-3:30 p.m.

This free virtual class will teach you kidney basics including functions of the kidney and nutrition basics for kidney health. You will also learn some tips and tools to keep your kidneys working well. Class includes a cooking demonstration by Chef Dane Lee of Chef Dane Catering.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4623067483024391439

Advance Care Planning: It’s About the Conversation, Feb. 8, 2022 2-3 p.m.

Taught by a licensed social worker, this course will encourage you to start planning for the future medical care you would want in the event of an unexpected illness or injury. This class includes a free, easy-to-use advance directive document and resources to help get you started.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7437325768433534990

Vida saludable para los riñones/Kidney Healthy Living in Spanish Feb. 22, 2022 2-3:30 p.m.

Esta clase virtual gratuita le enseñará los conceptos básicos de los riñones, incluidas las funciones del riñón y los conceptos básicos de nutrición para la salud de los riñones. También aprenderá algunos consejos y herramientas para que sus riñones funcionen bien. Incluye una demostración de cocina de Marisol Bejarno con LETI.

Note: This class session will be taught in Spanish.

Registration Link/Enlace de registro: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5896453680636864525