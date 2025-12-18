Puget Sound Regional Council releases draft Regional Transportation Plan for public comment

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Puget Sound Regional Council is seeking public comment on the draft Regional Transportation Plan. The comment period runs from now through Feb. 2, 2026.

The goal of the Regional Transportation Plan is to ensure the transportation system accommodates continued growth in the Puget Sound region now and into the future, the organization said in a news release.

The $335 billion draft long-range plan is focused on six foundations:

Maintain and preserve the existing transportation system – Bring all parts of the system including roadways, bridges, sidewalks, bike lanes, transit, ferries and all other infrastructure and assets up to a state of good repair and maintain into the future.

Create a multimodal system that works for everyone – Improve the transportation system for all modes of travel.

Promote a safe and healthy transportation system – Reduce roadway deaths and serious injuries and support healthier communities through access, mobility, and reduced air pollution.

Address regional climate goals – Ensure the region addresses regional state and climate goals with planned investments and a zero-emission system.

Ensure the system performs for the region – Evaluate transportation system progress toward plan goals.

Develop a practical financial strategy – Identify revenue sources to cover the costs to maintain, operate and improve the transportation system.

The Regional Transportation Plan lays out a regional blueprint for the wide variety of investments and services that make up the region’s transportation network. Projects and programs to improve all aspects of the transportation system are addressed, including transit, rail, ferry, streets and highways, freight, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. The plan covers the geographic area formed by King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties, through the year 2050. It provides the integrating framework to ensure that projects from all over the region are coordinated and working together.

According to the news release, the draft plan was informed by an extensive nearly two-year public engagement process. PSRC held seven public meetings, conducted a public opinion survey, attended community events and hosted a website to collect feedback throughout the engagement period. PSRC board members established foundational goals and policy priorities informed by community needs.

The Regional Transportation Plan meets all state and federal requirements and is based on the latest data, adopted land use assumptions and technical tools. A new plan must be adopted every four years and ensures federal transportation funds continue to flow in the region.

Learn more about the draft Regional Transportation Plan and make a comment at the RTP Engagement Hub.

Other ways to comment:

Use the comment form

Email: RTPcomment@psrc.org

US Mail: 1201 Third Ave. #500, Seattle, WA 98101

PSRC is composed of nearly 100 members in King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties, including the four county governments, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and Tribal governments within the region. Learn more at PSRC.org