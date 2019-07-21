Puget Sound Regional Council seeks public comments on draft VISION 2050 Plan

The Puget Sound Regional Council is seeking public comment on the Draft VISION 2050 Plan. The public comment period will run through Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 5 p.m. The Draft Plan is available for review and comment at https://www.psrc.org/draft-vision-2050.

By 2050, the region’s population will reach 5.8 million people. VISION 2050 is the long-range plan for how and where the region’s growth will occur.

“For 18 months, we have been working collaboratively region-wide to come up with a plan that will meet the wants and needs of a rapidly growing population,” said Tacoma Councilmember Ryan Mello, Chair of PSRC’s Growth Management Policy Board, which has been leading this work. “Now is the time to hear from the public on how we did.”

VISION 2050 consists of multicounty planning policies (MPPs) which provide a common framework for local plans, implement the Regional Growth Strategy, and provide the policy structure for other regional plans. The Regional Growth Strategy identifies where to plan for population and job growth throughout the region. VISION 2050 actions outline responsibilities and tasks for PSRC, local governments, and others to implement the plan.

The draft plan works to provide opportunities for all, increase housing choices and affordability, sustain a strong economy, significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, keep the region moving, restore the health of the Puget Sound, protect a network of open space, grow in centers and near transit and act collaboratively and support local efforts.

PSRC is hosting an online open house at www.psrc.org/draft-vision-2050 and welcomes input during the 60-day comment period.

One can also attend any of five open houses around the region:

Each workshop offers two sessions: a facilitated workshop from 3-5pm and a drop-in open house from 5:30-7 p.m.

Monday, July 29, 3-7 p.m. | Snohomish County Robert J. Drewel Administration Building

3000 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett, WA 98201

1st Floor (Skykomish & Stillaguamish Meeting Rooms)

Wednesday, August 7, 3-7 p.m. | Tacoma Main Library

1102 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402

Olympic Room, Parking Information

Monday, August 12, 3-7pm | Bellevue Library

1111 110th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

Meeting Room 1

Tuesday, August 13, 3-7 p.m. | Union Station, Seattle

401 S Jackson Street, Seattle, WA 98104

Ruth Fisher Boardroom

Thursday, August 15, 3-7 p.m. | Kitsap County Commissioners Chambers

619 Division Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366

How to make a comment:

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Mail: ATTN: VISION 2050 Comment, 1011 Western Avenue, Suite 500, Seattle, WA 98104

In Person: Any open house listed previously

Online open house: www.psrc.org/draft-vision-2050

Public Hearing: Sept. 5, 2019 during the Growth Management Policy Board Meeting

Fax: ATTN: VISION 2050 Comment, 206-587-4825

VISION helps to coordinate the local growth and transportation plans developed by cities and counties to make sure they are consistent with the Growth Management Act and regional transportation plans. It is an integrated, long-range vision for the future that lays out a strategy for maintaining a sustainable region – promoting the well-being of people and communities, economic vitality, and a healthy environment.

PSRC develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. The Council is composed of over 80 jurisdictions, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and tribal governments within the region.