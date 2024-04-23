Pups raise the ‘woof’ at Lynnwood’s first Paws in the Park

Posted: April 22, 2024 5
Señor sports a sweet smile
One woman busies her hands at the bandana-making station
The award for the biggest boy, on the left.
Some compared the smallest dog to a “chipmunk.”
Lookalike winners
A colorful dress got this little one the title of “Best costume.”
Boba Tea and Kora are best buddies.
A border collie and his owner
Chance the Boston terrier.
Anthony Angel, general manager of Lynnwood’s Dave and Busters– a sponsor of the event.
Chalked paw prints were spotted on the park’s walkway

Barks serenaded a clear Saturday morning when dozens of dog owners came to show off their pets at Lynnwood’s first Paws at the Park at the Lynndale dog park. Contests were held to find Lynnwood’s smallest and largest pets as well as owner look-alikes and best costume.

Judges for the competition were Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, Interim Parks Director Joel Faber and Councilmember David Parshall. Dog training business Four Paw Sports Center hosted three agility and training demonstrations. 

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis and the City of Lynnwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME