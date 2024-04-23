Pups raise the ‘woof’ at Lynnwood’s first Paws in the Park

Barks serenaded a clear Saturday morning when dozens of dog owners came to show off their pets at Lynnwood’s first Paws at the Park at the Lynndale dog park. Contests were held to find Lynnwood’s smallest and largest pets as well as owner look-alikes and best costume.

Judges for the competition were Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, Interim Parks Director Joel Faber and Councilmember David Parshall. Dog training business Four Paw Sports Center hosted three agility and training demonstrations.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis and the City of Lynnwood