Foundation for Edmonds School District raises $309K during 40th Ruby Gala

Celebrating 40 years of service, the Foundation for Edmonds School District held its 40th Ruby Anniversary Gala last month, raising over $309,000 to support district children in need. It will be used to provide a wide range of programs and support services for Edmonds School District students.

The gala, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center March 15, drew 200 local civic and business leaders, district staff, sponsors and community supporters.

Since its inception in 1984, the foundation has provided resources, grants and support to district students, teachers and schools, with the goal of fostering educational excellence. Programs include early learning, classroom and schoolwide grants for innovative teaching ideas, on-the-job training, postsecondary scholarships, school supplies and reading programs — plus nutrition services provided by the Nourishing Network.

“Now, more than ever, we all need to help all our children succeed in school so they can succeed in life,” said community leader Dr. Jack Faris. “The Foundation for the Edmonds School District exemplifies the kind of comprehensive and strategic approach necessary to support our schools and our children, helping families with early learning programs so their children are ready to start kindergarten ready to learn, making sure they are well nourished, guiding them to the full range of possibilities for college, vocational training and careers. And more.”

Foundation Executive Director Deborah said that through their support, “donors, sponsors, and community members are building bridges for children along their educational journey. This support is vital to preparing our children to become thriving members of our community. We are honored to carry out our mission for the last 40 years and to continue this legacy well into the future, enriching the education of students for years to come.”

During the event, guests were treated to live music from the Mountlake Terrace High School string quartet, the district’s Korean P’ungmul Pae drumming group and Lynnwood High School’s jazz ensemble. Attendees also heard from a variety of presenters, including district students Ava Rector and Jesse Gausch; Phil Onishi, Lynnwood High School teacher and music director; Matthew Benuska, program instructor of the Korean P’ungmul Pae and district budget analyst; and Haeley Handy, alumnus from Mountlake Terrace High School.

“We want to extend a big thank you to everyone who attended the event and to our sponsors,” Brandi said. “The support of our community as we continue this important work is truly heartwarming.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 20,800 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell.

Learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org.