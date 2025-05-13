Quail Park of Lynnwood donates $2,000 and hygiene items to local nonprofits supporting homeless women

Front row (L-R): Dwi Parkinson, Quail Park of Lynnwood life engagement director; Patricia Hageman, Quail Park resident; Judy Hoff, founder of Esther’s Place. Middle row (L-R): Diana Hunt, Quail Park resident; Sandra Stringham, Esther’s Place manager; Sharon Merrill, Quail Park resident; Bobbie Ashby, Quail Park resident. Top row (L-R): Kenda Furman, Esther’s Place staff; Kerri Ratigan, Quail Park of Lynnwood tribute life engagement director. (Photo courtesy of Quail Park of Lynnwood)

Senior living community Quail Park of Lynnwood donated $2,000 and 25 backpacks filled with hygiene items on May 12 to Esther’s Place, an Everett-based nonprofit that supports homeless women.

Esther’s Place provides critical resources and services to homeless women, offering a safe, warm and clean space for women facing difficult circumstances The nonprofit also provides them with access to meals and assistance in finding stable, permanent housing.

“Esther’s Place plays an invaluable role in our community, and we are truly humbled to contribute to their important work,” said Quail Park of Lynnwood Executive Director Marian Sanchez . “Our residents and team are proud to support their mission of offering safety and hope to women in need.”

For more information about the nonprofit, visit Esther’s Place.

