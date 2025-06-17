Quail Park of Lynnwood invites community to ‘fill the bus’ for Seattle Children’s June 28

Quail Park of Lynnwood is inviting the community to help “Fill the Bus” with toys and comfort items for patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital on Saturday, June 28.

A Quail Park shuttle bus will be parked from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 28 at the Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Staff and residents will collect donations and distribute wish lists to shoppers. Community members can contribute by dropping off new, pre-purchased toys or by selecting from a special in-store display of requested items.

The drive aims to collect a wide range of items from crib mobiles and teething toys for infants to art supplies and dolls for older children. A full list of requested items is available at Seattle Children’s Toy Wish List.