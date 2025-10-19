Quail Park of Lynnwood participates in Snohomish County Alzheimer’s Walk

Quail Park of Lynnwood participated in the Snohomish County Walk to End Alzheimer’s last weekend at Boxcar Park in Everett. In addition to walking, the community also sponsored a pet tent, providing water, treats and giveaways for pets walking in the event. Staff, residents and families from both Tribute (memory care) and the Lodge (independent and assisted living) joined the Oct. 11 walk.

“Supporting families every day within our walls and supporting the larger cause of Alzheimer’s awareness in our community are two sides of the same mission,” said Marian Sanchez, Quail Park of Lynnwood executive director. “It’s an honor to walk alongside the Alzheimer’s Association and the strides they are making.”

In addition to the walk, the community hosts fundraising events throughout the year benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association. So far this year, they have raised and donated over $7,500 to the organization.