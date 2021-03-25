Rally, silent march March 27 at Esperance Park to support Asian Americans, Pacific Islander residents

All are invited to a Sno-King Community Rally Against Hate and silent march in support of the Asian American Pacific Islander community Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at Esperance Park, 7820 222nd St. S.W., Edmonds.

“We have to stand up in the face of the fear that some AAPI community members experience on a daily basis, and show that we are better than this,” said Roberto Ha, who is a member of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community and an Edmonds business owner.

Organized by Edmonds resident Will Chen and local business owners, co-hosts include the Korean Community Service Center, Community Health Worker Coalition for Migrants and Refugees and the Washington United Chinese Association.

“We have a chance to demonstrate that we are united against hate in all forms, and we are very excited to continue the message forward,” said Joomi Kim, executive director of the Korean Community Service Center.

While Chen is an Edmonds City Council candidate, he said the event is not sponsored by or affiliated with any political party or campaign. It will include a number of speakers leading up to a silent march in honor of all those who have been victim to — or lost their lives as a result of — hate, Chen said.

“We want to ensure that everyone feels welcome in our community, and this event is just one more opportunity to end our silence and come together to promote respect and share our stories so others know that they are not alone,” Chen said.

Participants will be expected to wear masks and follow recommended social distancing guidelines as set by the CDC, the State of Washington and the local Health Department.

You can learn more on the Facebook event page.