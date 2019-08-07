Ramon (Ray) Gould: Former Edmonds City Councilmember had a passion for fly fishing

July 27, 2019

Ramon (Ray) John Gould passed on to join his beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Susan Gould. To his three children, Kevin, Meredith, and LeaAnn, he was an incredibly caring and active Father — simply the best.

A mechanical engineer by training, his true passion was fly fishing and building bamboo fly rods, authoring three books on the subject. Civic involvement was a hallmark of his life, serving on the Edmonds City Council, Edmonds Community College Advisory Commission, Snohomish County Planning Commission, Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel, Community College District 5 Board of Trustees, Luther Child Center Board, the Rotary Clubs of Lynnwood and Alderwood, and the Northwest Fly Anglers Club, to name a few.

Services will be held Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 at Edmonds United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Nature Conservancy at https://www.nature.org/en-us/ or Crista Senior Living Good Samaritan Fund, 19303 Fremont Ave N, Mail Stop 15, Shoreline, WA 98133