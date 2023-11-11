Ramp metering on I-5 collector/distributor ramp in downtown Seattle begins Tuesday, Nov. 14

To manage the flow of traffic merging from Interstate 90 to northbound I-5, ramp meters will go live beginning Tuesday, Nov. 14. Meters will also regulate cars entering northbound I-5 from the Cherry Street on-ramp, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a news release.

According to WSDOT, ramp meters can help reduce the number of collisions, creating a safer driving environment for everyone on the roadway. WSDOT staff will monitor and adjust signal times for changing traffic conditions. Generally, they will be in use once the morning traffic starts to build and will turn off after the evening commute.

Ramp meters help control the flow of traffic entering a freeway by creating gaps between vehicles. Those gaps make the merge easier for drivers and help prevent sudden braking on I-5, which causes more delays and increases the risk of collisions.

The ramp meters are part of a project designed to improve mobility on I-5 through downtown Seattle, which includes extra capacity from the third northbound I-5 through lane that opened in July, drivers on mainline I-5. Four new electronic message signs will provide travelers with more information.

This project is one of many that make up Revive I-5, the state’s ongoing effort to preserve the interstate. Another Revive I-5 project is already underway a few miles away in south Seattle between the Duwamish River and Lucile Street.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map , download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates .