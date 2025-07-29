Reader review: Hooked on Kuzma’s Fish Market

Who’s been to Kuzma’s Fish Market, that little fishmonger beside Banner Bank at 21104 70th Ave. W. in Edmonds? Today, I went just for the halibut. Let’s just say: I’m hooked.

In the past, the unassuming building wasn’t eye-catching whenever I passed by it. But today I wanted to see why there were schools of customers’ cars parked there.

Walking in, I was surprised: Don’t expect anyone to clam up. On my visit, the crew was friendly, knowledgeable and happy to shell out advice. I looked at oysters, sushi-grade tuna, octopus, and salmon, and many other fish I’d never tried before. Everything was simply fresh, to be totally koi.

Founded by Ken “Kuzma” Hewitt — whose background includes West Hill Fish Market, Mutual Fish, and Uwajimaya — this local establishment has been reeling in seafood lovers for the past seven years.

Prices aren’t bad either. You don’t need a loan shark at all.

Here’s another fun fact to mullet over: Kuzma’s just expanded into a larger space, giving them room to scale up their offerings. In about two weeks, the original storefront will be transformed into a hot foods and poke place. Tuna in to their website for updates.

As for me, I got some Manila clams for dinner.

Sorry, I’m shellfish: I won’t have extra to share.