Reader view: In a nation deeply divided, a longing for real dialogue

My dear friends and neighbors of Edmonds and Lynnwood:

My husband and I live on the boundary of Lynnwood and Edmonds. We belong to both of these wonderful communities. We love where we live. We are privileged. We are nourished in our Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Two weeks ago, I woke up and found on our front lawn the Styrofoam packaging of a new Weston revolver, the congratulatory letter from Weston and the directions booklet on how to use the revolver. On our front lawn is a sign that shares our beliefs that all people and our earth are valued and important.

First, I felt violated, threatened, and fearful for my family. This transformed to anger that my home had been desecrated with hate. Then, I felt grief and sadness that we are a deeply divided nation. Over time this became a longing for a real national dialogue where we all share our fears and hopes … our real fears and hopes. And a hope that through this dialogue with each other, we seek kindness, mercy and understanding.

Sunday, Oct. 4 is the feast of St. Francis. His prayer is what I hope for all of us.

The Prayer of St. Francis

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace,

Where there is hatred, let me sow love;

Where there is injury, pardon;

Where there is doubt, faith;

Where there is despair, hope;

Where there is darkness, light;

Where there is sadness, joy;

O Divine Master,

Grant that I may not so much seek

To be consoled as to console;

To be understood as to understand;

To be loved as to love.

For it is in giving that we receive;

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned;

And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

— By Maureen McKenzie