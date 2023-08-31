Reader view: Lynnwood council should remove Vivian Dong from PFD board

The following was sent to the Lynnwood City Council Aug. 28 and to Lynnwood Today, and the author gave permission for it to be published here.

Dear City of Lynnwood,

I recommend the immediate removal of Vivian Dong from the PFD (Public Facilities District) board for violating her oath of office and the city’s commitment towards the LGBTQAI+ community as well as legal action for her disruption, harassment and defamation of city officials and staff at city and public events.

The fact that Vivian Dong hosted a rally on June 17 of this year challenging trans rights that were upheld by our Washington State Supreme Court no less is outrageous. And the fact that Dong knowingly brought anti-transgender organizations to speak I feel violates her oath of office to uphold diversity values and again the commitment of the City of Lynnwood towards the LGBTQAI+ community and hence should be just cause for immediately removal from her board position.

I am half-Japanese and it is appalling Vivian Dong is using her Asian background to justify her anti-transgender rights position and claim racism when Lynwood’s PFD already has a diverse board that unanimously and rightfully voted her out. Vivian has been given ample time to talk and defend herself and it isn’t racist to ask her to stop talking. Vivian Dong should apologize to the board, the City of Lynnwood and the LGBTQAI+ community for her actions.

Vivian Dong should also bear responsibility for knowingly promoting and inciting the June protest in which the rally invited the Three Percenters – an extremist group with a history of violence and considered a Hate Group and were invited to speak creating an unwelcoming and unsafe environment. Hate speech is not free speech and knowingly inciting a conflict situation in which Vivian Dong knew the event would provoke and incite the LGBTQ community is contrary to the City of Lynnwood’s professional policy for scheduling safe events and contradicts the efforts and process of inclusion for community benefit.

I hope you will consider these recommendations, review Vivian Dong’s actions on her own merit and strengthen your growing commitment to diversity and the LGBTQAI+ community.

— By Charlette LeFevre

Director, Capitol Hill Pride

Capitol Hill Community Council VP 2008